Business Correspondent| Enda Ride is determined to bring convenience to travellers in Zimbabwe and abroad.

Enda Ride is a network that connects travellers with transporters for convenience at relatively low prices.

Transporters can also register with the network for extra income and business opportunities.

See Enda Ride statement below :

We are embracing new technologies to enhance transport business. Everyone is a traveller in one way or another.

Our thrust is to enable families, individuals and corporates to access transport services across the country and beyond.

