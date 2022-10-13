Hero Status For Another Zanu PF Boss

By- A Zanu PF senior official and former President Emmerson Mnangagwa has conferred liberation hero status to the late Wickson Mujeri Mutiwazuka.

Mutiwazuka died on Tuesday, 11 October 2022 and was buried at Chivhu Cemetery, Chikomba, this Thursday.

Zanu PF Secretary for Administration confirmed the conferment of the status.

Mutiwazuka’s son, who is Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Turkey, Alfred Mutiwazuka told state media last night that he was “grateful for the recognition” given to his father.

He also confirmed that the burial will take place today.

