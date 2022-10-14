Shamu Implicated In Chegutu Evictions

By- Zanu PF Chegutu MP webster Shamu is working with a group of Army Generals planning to evict over 300 Chegutu families.

The Junta wants these families to pave the way for a proposed platinum project they want to run.

NewZimbabwe reports that the Junta has reportedly called an emergency meeting to sanitise the plan.

The firm, which was reported to be co-owned by the Chinese and military personnel, is headed by one Major General Ncube and his colleagues, it has emerged.

Representatives of the firm called for an emergency meeting Tuesday night, with headmen, farmer representative groups and Chegutu legislator, Webster Shamu.

Zimbabwe Indigenous Women Farmers founder, Depinah Nkomo confirmed the meeting was held, before expressing anger over secrecy surrounding the attempt to evict occupants. Nkomo said:

We were pained by the issue. All this time we were told it was a Chinese firm only till today we were told it belonged to an army general and his mates.

They didn’t want to tell people that because of self-pride. Due to pain, we called some reporters and the stories written thereafter reached all parts of the country and abroad, and that is when they called for an emergency meeting.

We can honestly say the outcome of the meeting was favourable and what they told us today was different from what we were being told previously.

Headman Almsdeeds Dambiranwa told NewZimbabwe.com that villagers at Hopewell farm would no longer be affected by the impending mining venture, which would only affect a nearby wildlife safari lodge.

