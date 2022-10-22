Fasting And Prayer Programme For Black Stars

Spread the love

The Ghana FA have started holding their two national days of prayer and fasting for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The national days of seeking divine intervention were announced on Thursday as part of the pre-world cup activities.

The Muslim population participated on Friday and the Christians will hold their prayers on Sunday.

The Black Stars will return to the global showpiece after missing a place at the 2018 edition.

They will face Portugal on 24 November before playing South Korea and Uruguay over the next eight days in Group H.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...