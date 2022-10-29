Tunisia Face World Cup Ban ?

Spread the love

FIFA has reportedly threatened to ban Tunisia from the 2022 FIFA World Cup scheduled for Qatar next month.

The threat comes after the country’s sports minister Kamel Deguiche claimed that he is ready to dissolve federal offices in the nation, which could also affect the Football Association.

The Carthage Eagles are among the five African nations that will participate at the global tournament.

According to Goal, a local radio station Mosaique FM, has seen a leaked letter from FIFA in which the global football body asks the government to clarify the comments.

The letter points to “State authorities’ attempts to interfere in the Tunisian Federation’s internal affairs and its threats to dissolve FTF’s office”.

The letter continues: “In this regard, we would like to remind you that member associations of FIFA are legally obligated to conduct their affairs independently and without undue influence from third parties. Any failure to comply with these obligations may result in the imposition of penalties under the FIFA laws, including suspension of the relevant association.”

Tunisia are in Group D alongside Denmark, Australia and France.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup will start on November 20.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...