CCC Youth Leader Dismisses Talk Of Infighting

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC Youth Assembly spokesperson, Stephen Sarkozy Chuma, has dismissed reports that there is infighting in the party.

Chuma dismissed assertions made by an online publication claiming CCC’s youth assembly is in disarray.

“Ours is a transformational movement to complete the liberation agenda and the democratic struggle. We are not concerned about positions but the task at hand.

A total transformation to change lives of the ordinary citizens.

RegisterToVoteZW,” said Chuma.

