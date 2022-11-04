Legislators Demand Ministerial Statement On Itai Dzamara

By A Correspondent| Opposition legislator Willias Madzimure yesterday demanded a ministerial statement from Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe on the whereabouts of abducted activist Itai Dzamara saying the family needed closure on the issue.

Madzimure reminded Kazembe that he promised to bring a ministerial statement on what the state had concluded with regards to the pro-democracy campaigner who was abducted on 5 March 2015.

“I just want to remind the Minister of Home Affairs because he promised to bring the Ministerial Statement regarding how they have concluded the investigations on the

disappearance of Itai Dzamara. The matter must be brought to closure because the family is not sure where the whole matter is and it will be better if he is declared dead so that they do the rituals and the matter is put to rest. The Minister promised long back and I even asked this past month for him to come and give a Ministerial Statement but this has not been done. Could the Minister be reminded to bring that Ministerial Statement because it is important for the family to know where the State is now and if he is dead, then he is declared dead?,” said Madzimure.

Dzamara was abducted at a barber shop in Glen view and has not been found. He was a fierce critique of the Robert Mugabe administration.

