The True Story Behind Sinikiwe vs Hopewell Chinono

By Simba Chikanza | Did Hopewell create the Sinikiwe Katope Twitter account for a reverse promotion-hit so to hush down the real Sinikiwe’s witness testimony against him? How does someone who protects Auxillia Mnangagwa become a ZANU PF target, if it’s not for self promotion?

Within an hour of accusing Chin’ono, Sinikiwe on Twitter magically bounces back to announce, ‘I simply wanted to prove something,’ and wants the people to believe he isn’t at all Hopewell.

Such is the story concerning a female Twitter character who on Sat made threats to reveal DM chats of a love proposalby Hopewell Chin’ono and would within 2hrs, pull back from her claims and even announce so.

Hopewell Chin’ono is a well known mastermind of ID fraud, and in the space of under 2 years when he was reportedly doing cheque fraud, he changed his official name 3 times like a woman between 2000 and 2002.

All this is public domain data. The real Sinikiwe Mupfurutsa, is a UK nurse who knows Hopewell from his Marbolorough High childhood days (her relationship with her son was messed up by Chin’ono) and she is on video declaring her recollection of who he is. In Slough, Chin’ono is known by many including friends and community for illicit activities between 1997-2002, when he left UK before an arrest was possible and would once in Zimbabwe change his name, the 3rd time, afterwhich he would use money from the loot to create a journalism career for self, bit by bit with which he would return to UK under a different name hiding behind a Chevening scholarship. Does Chin’ono deny what his own family and closest friends say that even his Chisipite home was purchased from an edited cheque?

Now coming to the frauds I personally know, Hopewell Chin’ono is right now involved in the rigging of the 2023 elections and this is revealed in how he is publicly telling Chamisa to get election funds from Auxillia Mnangagwa’s aide Benson Muneri. He is even protecting Auxillia Mnangagwa’s convicted brother who’s an armed robber appointed to house at State House properties the criminals who shoot people during elections. He said he is serious about exposing corruption, but will never mention the name, Paradzai Kutyauripo, the same person he phoned me to protect while falsely claiming that I had blackmailed Auxillia by declaring an interview deadline at 9.29am on Sunday 15 May 2022. I have written extensively on this over the months and Chin’ono’s comment has been an accusation that I am working for a ZANU PF faction.

