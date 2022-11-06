BREAKING: Olinda Faces First Court Case Over CoS

By Court Correspondent | In a month’s time from today, the businesswoman Olinda Chapel faces her first court case over allegations of defrauding one of her job seeking clients.

Chapel-Nkomo has so far pleaded with the court to drop journo, Simba Chikanza from the list of witnesses claiming she was harrassed by him, a request that has not been granted.

Allegations are that Chapel-Nkomo breached Home Office guidelines, charged fees she is not entitled to, and unjustly gained over GBP2,200.

The case is being heard on the 6th Dec 2022 at Milton Keynes Crown Court.

