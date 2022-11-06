Mavaza Says: Dilesh Nguwaya Is Improving Pomona

Achieving Zimbabwe’s vision 2030 will require significant attitude change from the media.

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | Despite various economic setbacks, Zimbabwe regained lower middle-income country (LMIC) status in 2018 and aspires to become an upper middle-income country (UMIC) by 2030.

The focus of this Country Economic Memorandum (CEM) is to identify options for structural reforms to help Zimbabwe accelerate economic growth and to achieve UMIC status.

To achieve the ambitious goal of becoming an upper-middle income country (UMIC) by 2030, Zimbabwe has sharply accelerated productivity growth and ensure quality jobs.

In line with this goal a group of Zimbabweans came together with some experts from abroad to realise the President’s dream.

Zimbabwe is not wasting time it is using anything in order to get something.

A little known gentleman Dilesh Nguwaya has harnessed all the wisdom and intelligence to make something out of nothing. Literally speaking he has turned rubbish into money and into power.

Dilesh Nguwaya has done a lot of innovative projects moving towards the nation’s goal of 2030.

In his current Pomona project he has embarked on the journey to lift up the dumpsite residents and provide them with a decent form of accommodation and a sustainable salary.

The wisdom of His Excellency, the President to make this project a National project has opened doors for the investors to come and be part of Pomona.

Despite the good work being done by Nguwaya and his team some of our own people the Zimbabweans have gone over drive defaming the person of Nguwaya. The levels of insults directed to Dilesh Nguwaya are a hard hit below the belt and knee shaking.

Some newspapers have dived into the Pomona project with closed brains. Instead of reporting the truth of what is happening at Pomona dumpsite now they start soiling the person of Nguwaya and label him as a thief.

Alas our independent media has descended in the arena and are now blinded by the dust of the play as not to see clearly the development being done by Dilesh Nguwaya and his team.

Nguwaya has been called a thief an armed robber and any criminal name you might think about. This borders on the lines of character assassination.

Character assassination is a deliberate and sustained effort to damage the reputation or credibility of an individual. This has been heaped on Nguwaya for a long time.

A business man who is using rubbish literally to make electricity and in the process make money can not be labelled an armed robber.

Nguwaya has never been convicted of any crime at any time. He can not be called a robber without a conviction. The systematic destroying of Nguwaya’s name is a warfare aimed at development not at Nguwaya. The fact that people of the press call him an armed robber without any proof means that Nguwaya is a very unfortunate victim.

Nguwaya reserves the right to sue or press criminal charges against the perpetrators of such gross injustice.

Nguwaya is a Zimbabwean who is keen and enthusiastic about Zimbabwe meeting it’s 2030 pledge.

What Nguwaya and his team are doing Is to show pathways that the country can undertake to increase the productivity of the sizable informal sector and boost trade to scale up productivity of the formal sector. “Increasing productivity is essential for reaching UMIC status, raising incomes, and improving livelihoods. Countries that have transitioned to UMIC status have seen an improvement in the economy with extreme poverty falling, more jobs created , and easier access to health, education, and social protection. Dilesh Nguwaya and the Pomona project have already assisted in the Dzivarasekwa building project. Nguwaya ha the people at heart and this he has offered each family accommodation and each child the opportunity to grow in a decent environment.

What Pomona is doing is indeed unprecedented. They are qchieving such unprecedented rework for Zimbabwe. Through the Pomona project, Zimbabwe will require dramatic improvement in the policy environment to address the binding constraints to productivity growth and to support those patriots who bring in investment and jobs like Cde Nguwaya. Due to the bad publicity, many firms like Nguwaya’s firm face several business environment constraints that limit productivity.

Dilesh Nguwaya is currently at the midpoint of implementing the National Development Strategy 1 in the country’s journey towards Vision 2030. Nguwaya should not be stressed by what the other press say. The truth and his efforts to achieve our goals as a country will come out soon.

We must realise that the men and women who’ve come from nothing and make it work against all the odds kept on going to be what they are now. O

The entrepreneurial mind: some have it, some don’t but Dilesh Nguwaya swims in it to the chargrill of the detractors. It takes a certain type of person to put everything on the line to follow a pipe dream. That person is gutsy, and not afraid to go against the grain. But one of the biggest misconceptions about the ones that make it big is that they were handed everything on a silver platter, that life has been easy for them because they come from money. We must throw that theory out of the window with some of the greatest rags-to-riches stories in business we have had Nguwaya fits well in them.

Although Nguwaya has found himself a little unwanted attention in recent times no one can deny that this is a smart and gutsy businessman with a mission to succeed. He may be

be a self-made billionaire, in few years to come. This comes with blood and sweat and insults from other quarters. People have asked me as to how rubbish could generate money and power. Waste heat recovery utilises the waste heat generated during industrial processes and repurposes it to provide heating and hot water. Sources can range from manufacturing to data centres and the technology has the opportunity to make up an important part of Zimbabwe’s energy mix. Energy from Waste is a renewable solution that can provide low carbon electricity as well as capture the waste heat generated during the process and utilise in the form of district heating.

Nguwaya despite what people were made to believe about him he has done the first in Africa and the new thing world wide. Energy From Waste is a heavily regulated, technically complex area and Delish Nguwaya works with his foreign partners and investors to develop and deliver every stage of a waste from heat project from planning and designing to building and Operation & Maintenance.

Pomona project is currently building the Energy from Waste plant, which will contribute to greening the grid by generating 18MWe of electricity from non-recyclable Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF). When they finish the Pomona project will also implement successful heat take off projects from Energy from Waste plants all over the nation.

The Pomona project is boosting productivity and quality jobs include ensuring and sustaining macroeconomic stability; removing distortions and misallocation of resources; enhancing the productivity of the informal sector and linkages with the formal sector; encouraging the formalization of informal dumpsite scavengers supporting export diversification and participation in global value chains; and taking greater advantage of regional trade integration.

In the United Kingdom there is a company called HoSt which offers a total biogas plant solution for the anaerobic digestion of any organic waste stream to produce renewable energy and valuable and sustainable end-products. Zimbabwe has joined the first world to make use of the rubbish. Equipment of the highest quality and use of the newest technology results in the most efficient biogas plants for the nation. With a biogas upgrading system, the produced biogas can be upgraded to biomethane for gas grid injection or for gas filling stations.

The partner’s in the Pomona project are building up extensive experience in the processing of diverse waste flows from the food-processing industry and agricultural by-products. Their advanced technology allows to anaerobic digest a broad range of biomass waste streams, such as sludge, grass, solid manure, chicken manure, agricultural by-products, straw, slaughterhouse waste, and liquid waste streams. With world resources finite, and increasing public awareness of the harmful effects of our ‘throwaway culture’, a move towards what’s known as a circular economy seems a sensible option. In short, this means making products last longer, and recovering materials or other benefits from them when they can’t be fixed.

Generating energy from waste – whether that’s electricity or heat – that can then be used in homes and businesses is a logical part of this move towards circular thinking.

Instead of applauding Nguwaya people try to pull him down by labelling him as an armed robber. Nguwaya has never been convicted of armed robbery or any crime for that mater. He has suffered emotionally but he is a dedicated Zimbabwean who is in the forefront to achieve the 2030 goal.

We should learn to be responsible and allow development to take its course.

[email protected]

