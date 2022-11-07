Biti Speaks On Rising Violence

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition for Change ( CCC ) vice president, Hon Tendai Biti has described the wave of escalating violence in the country as worrisome.

The Zanu PF regime is using violence to cow perceived opponents of the system into submission.

The former revolutionary party’s support base is dwindling due to rising inflation, corruption, violation of human rights and social unrest.

On Friday Hon Biti argued:

“Political violence is on the rise in ZimbabweThe brutal assault on Hon Toffa ⁦@Kucaca1⁩ a few weeks ago in Insiza is further proof .

Sadly #ZANU leadership in Parliament refused to accept responsibility of the State to guarantee security of the person & individual freedoms.”

