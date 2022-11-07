ZimEye
It is unacceptable to hear that @PoliceZimbabwe re-arrested Felix Biri yesterday for a different trumped charge. He is back in prison, no one yet knows his exact location. These targeted persecutions must stop! He was assaulted badly by Zanu PF last month.#FreeTheNyatsime17 pic.twitter.com/3JOxajJY3r— Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCUKAndIreland) November 5, 2022
It is unacceptable to hear that @PoliceZimbabwe re-arrested Felix Biri yesterday for a different trumped charge. He is back in prison, no one yet knows his exact location. These targeted persecutions must stop! He was assaulted badly by Zanu PF last month.#FreeTheNyatsime17 pic.twitter.com/3JOxajJY3r