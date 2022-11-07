High Court Orders Former Army Boss Off Knowe Residents Association

By A Correspondent| The High Court has provisionally barred former army chief Ruramai Tukwe from masquerading as Knowe Residents Association chairperson.

This follows a challenge by one of the residents’ association members (put name) who wanted Ruramai, a retired ZNA colonel, barred from representing the Norton-based organisation.

The resident had argued that Ruramai had continued to hold on to the post despite having been voted our at the 2017 annual general meeting.

“The respondent be and is hereby interdicted from masquerading and or purporting to be a representative of Knowe Residents and Ratepayers Association as the Chairperson in breach of the provisions of the constitution of the association,” reads part of the ruling.

Ruramai was also ordered not to interfere with the association’s affairs and to rescind an AGM he had called for November 13.

“The respondent be and is hereby interdicted from convening and or calling for the AGM meeting which was to be held on 13 November or call for any other meeting until the matter is finalized,” further reads the ruling.

