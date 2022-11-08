ZimEye
By- There was chaos at the media centre in Harare Tuesday afternoon after scores of Zanu PF thugs stormed the CCC press conference and stole banners.
📺MUST WATCH: Our change champion, advocate @advocatemahere speaks on Zanu PF thugs who stormed and stole our banners just before our press conference at the Media Centre this afternoon. #NoToViolence pic.twitter.com/Gm4wbvgNOr
— Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) November 8, 2022
📺MUST WATCH: Our change champion, advocate @advocatemahere speaks on Zanu PF thugs who stormed and stole our banners just before our press conference at the Media Centre this afternoon. #NoToViolence pic.twitter.com/Gm4wbvgNOr