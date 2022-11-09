Man Arrested For Ripping Open Motorist’s Stomach With Knife

A SHURUGWI man has been arrested for allegedly ripping open a motorist’s tummy with a knife after accusing him of parking his car close to his homestead.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the gory incident which occurred on Saturday.

He said Shepherd Phiri (40) of Mashoko Village under Chief Ndanga in Shurugwi was arrested for stabbing Clide Masembu on October 29.

“Masembu, who was with his girlfriend parked his car at a lay bye along the Shurugwi-Mhandamabwe highway,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said Phiri demanded to know why Masembu had parked his vehicle close to his homestead.

“In a bid to explain to the Phiri, Masembu disembarked from the vehicle and Phiri attacked him with a knife on the abdomen resulting in the intestines protruding,” said Insp Mahoko said.

He said the matter was reported to the police, leading to Phiri’s arrest.

“Phiri is facing attempted murder charges and will appear in court soon,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Masembu is admitted to Gweru Provincial hospital, where his condition is said to be stable.

“We appeal to members of the public to desist from using force to address misunderstandings,” he said.

— Herald

