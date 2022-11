Sadio Mane Out Of 2022 World Cup

Senegalese star Sadio Mane has reportedly been ruled out of the upcoming FIFA World Cup due to injury.

The Bayern Munich star limped off in the opening hour of the German giants’ 6-1 demolition of Werder Bremen on Tuesday.

Multiple reports in Europe suggest that the former Liverpool man will not be on the plane to Qatar for the 22 edition of the global extravaganza, which kicks off in 13 days’ time.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

