Steps To Operating A Mine After Registration

Business Correspondent|Three Wingers Enterprises is unrolling steps to operating a mine in phases.

The programme seeks to equip and empower miners with basic information in the field.

Three Wingers Enterprises is a registered Zimbabwean company that focuses on mining, mining consultancy, farming, housing, motor vehicles sales and business consultancy among other services.

See below a guideline for miners :

Steps to operating a mine after registration in order

1 appoint a manager

This is a process where you appoint a manager at ministry of mines by filling a form that is supplied by ministry of mines

You need your ID plus ID of persons to be appointed plus certificate of registration of mine plus last inspection certificate

2 appointment of blaster

Is hiring someone with knowledge experience and recognized training and relevant blasting license through the ministry of mines .

3 apply for explosives storage and purchase licenses after your magazine have been inspected and approved.

4 magazine room it’s a special room built for storing explosives.

5 mine register where all employees are registered with full details.

6 Environmental impact assessment depending on level of operation an EIA is necessary that is done through ministry of mines by a consultant

7 Returns will be covered separately

8 EMA report will be covered in detail with Returns

9 gold registration.

10 mining books and information will be covered separately…

For more information contact: 0774028830

Facebook: Gold Mining Consultancy Zimbabwe

Website: https://www.threewingersenterprises.com

