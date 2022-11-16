Featured National
Zanu PF Responds To G-40 Apology
16 November 2022
ZANU PF has responded to an apology by the exiled former ministers Prof Jonathan Moyo, and Patrick Zhuwao as it welcomed the two back.

Announcing in a tweet, the Information Director Tafadzwa Mugwadi, said the two will be dealt with as if nothing ever happened in the last 5 years since the Mugabe days. He wrote saying:

This is the way Prof Jonathan Moyo & Patrick Zhuwao. The President & entire leadership of the Party have always said “let bygones be bygones.” This is a good start.

I have always maintained even as we argue brutally then, that you don’t fit in an opposition to ZANU PF. Musangano ihomwe!