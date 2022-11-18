Man Dies After Jumping From Moving Truck

By A Correspondent- A Zhombe man died on the spot while his brother suffered serious head injuries after the two jumped off a moving vehicle.

Tendai Chibi (34) died on the spot and his brother, Leeroy Chibi (20) is battling for his life at a hospital, the Chronicle reported citing the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

Police said the two jumped off after the driver, Hilton Mungandi, failed to stop at a bus stop the two were supposed to be dropped off.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and disappeared after noticing what had happened and police instituted a manhunt for him.

Midlands Police Spokesman, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the incident occurred on 12 November around 1:30 AM.

He said the two brothers were offered transport around 1:30 AM along Machengere-Empress Road and were seated in the loading box. said Inspector Mahoko:

The two had indicated that they wanted to drop off at Chinyudze Bus stop. The driver, however, did not stop at the intended destination prompting the two brothers to jump off the moving truck.

Tendai died on the spot after sustaining serious head injuries while his brother who also sustained head injuries, was rushed to Kadoma General Hospital where he is admitted.

