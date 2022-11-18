Police Boss Admits Being Corrupt

Spread the love

By-Commissioner General of Police, Godwin Matanga has admitted that police officers are corrupt.

He said that his subordinates were soiling the image of the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

He made the remarks in his opening remarks at the 2022 ZRP Senior Officers’ Conference held in Harare yesterday, according to H-Metro. He said:

The shameful behaviour by some members as well as corruption by rogue elements within the rank and file continues to bring disdain on the image of the organisation.

May I reiterate that the organisation will not condone indiscipline of whatever form. All errant police officers, regardless of rank have been put on notice.

For the avoidance of doubt, we shall not falter in emboldening our zero-tolerance stance on corruption.

His remarks come as reports of crimes committed by serving or retired police officers have been on the rise in recent years.

Some police officers have been arrested for crimes such as theft, armed robbery and corruption.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...