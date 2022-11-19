Mavaza Says Chamisa Following Jonathan Moyo | FULL TEXT

THE BENEVOLENCE OF ED MNANGAGWA PULLS ALL TO ZANU PF.

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | Leader forgiveness refers to the abandonment of anger, resentment, and the desire to revenge against the offender, and it not only means forgiving errors or mistakes made by party members but also means empathizing and understanding your members and to see things from another point of view.

There are leaders, and then there are real leaders. Today, during this time of so much political, economic, and cultural upheaval, Zimbabwe is blessed with a real leader. Real leadership requires an ability to empathize and sympathize with those who find themselves in difficult situations. The President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Dambudzo the person who Zimbabweans look to for strength and consolation when tragic events happen. In times like these when the nation needs a real leader to show that Zimbabwe is one nation, and not a divided nation it does not matter who is dividing us the president has shown that he is a man made by the hand of God and determined to United.

To show his reconciliatory will, the president has risen above hate and opened his stretched hands to Welcome those who had abandoned the party. Of very notable is the coming back of the former minister of information Cde Jonathan Moyo.

Comrade Jonathan Moyo despite his sworn dislike of president Mnangagwa has written an apology and indicated his desire to rejoin the party. While the president extended his hand to many people there is a strong suspicion that he is still eyeing the driving seat. Welcoming a person who bruised and injured you is not a sign of weakness. It is the inner strength only to be found in the inner heart of Emerson Dambudzo our president.

President Mnangagwa has shown his love to unite people but the people come with their ulterior motives. To show the good heart which God has poured on president ED the president took an opposition leader General Mutinhiri and appoint him an an ambassador to Russia. The come back and the welcome exposes the exciting benevolence of HIs Excellence.

Zanu Pf has an effective conflict management mechanism which is accommodative and where internal contradictions are resolved amicably.

Once admitted back into the Party of excellence, strict adherence to Party discipline relating to rules and regulations is demanded of them.

When the Party is attacked left right and centre, its invincibility is demonstrated by adopting the SunTsu art of war principle of “the supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.”Zanu Pf extended a hand of reconciliation to the barbaric terrorist Rhodesian regime members and our bountiful mercies can still be accommodative to the once upon a time members of Zanu Pf.

Despite the horrible things done and said to president MNANGAGWA he is still willing to unite the country and move on as United front.

During the ended Congress the president gave an eye opening all inclusive ownership of ZANU PF. The president said ZANU PF is owned by its founders living or already departed, it is owned by those coders who are living today that is you and me and the President, he further accorded the ownership to the future. The future confirms that the party’s survival and continuance is guaranteed.

ZANU PF is not a party of individuals. It is a party of all of the people and that breath ZANU PF welcomes all the people, all those who jumped the ship. Everyone is welcome there is a lot of work to be done in ZANU PF and ZANU IWE NENI TINE BASA”

The President has shown great maturity which has never been shown before. This is a uniting factor which is unique with the president. Political reconciliation involves the repairing of damaged political relationships. In this reconciliatory endeavour the possibility and moral justifiability of pursuing political reconciliation in the aftermath of systematic and egregious wrongdoing, is put aside. We shake hands then hold hands and move together. what political reconciliation specifically require is a true leader who is able to put aside his personal feelings and starts to feel like the country itself. While this neither entails nor necessitates forgiveness it strengthens unity peace and love.

Those who doubted the sincerity of the president when he invited all to ZANU PF now can claim that political reconciliation should be conceptualized as the (re-)establishment of Fullerian mutual respect for the rule of law. Those who said there is no rule of law in Zimbabwe should just look up to the presidential mercy and will see that the rule of law works with reason. When a society governs by law, publicly declared legal rules establish clear and practicable standards for behavior which are enforced in practice.

Subjects of the law thus can form stable and reasonable predictions of how other citizens and officials will respond to their actions. We should realise that this analysis of political reconciliation is compelling. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has determined and shown the possibility of achieving and the justifiability of pursuing political reconciliation.

The death of Robert Mugabe brought renewed attention to the remarkable change in Zimbabwe when the intolerant regime was finally dismantled and replaced with a democratic and broadly inclusive political order. For Zimbabweans the end of the First dispensation brought a host of challenges: how should society reckon with past human rights violations—through prosecutions, amnesties to secure peace, or truth-telling to clarify historical wrongs? Democracy needs be balanced with the numerous other pressing issues confronting the new dispensation such as fighting poverty and inequality or ensuring that violence would not return?

The challenges faced by Zimbabwe and ZANU PF were framed as part of a broader debate over political reconciliation, a debate that has also emerged in the country at large.

It is remarkable how often calls for reconciliation never appear in these contexts until the President took a first bold move by appointing the ZANU Ndonga leader Cde Kumula to central committee and accommodates all Ndonga members in the bigger tent.

The appointment of Rtd General Mutinhiri the former opposition leader to be an ambassador and several former MDC members in several government offices. The President has to do a great climb down and declare Penia Mavaza a former UANC member and a Gonakudzingwa detainee a provincial hero, and to declare Chief Chirau and Ndabaningi Sithole national heroes.

This is a God given wisdom and maturity we has witnessed in President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa has developed a political theory, develop a political conception of reconciliation. In ZANU PF the concept of reconciliation became prominent in the political discourse of many polities divided by grave wrongs. Reconciliation is an inherently political aspiration since it invokes a “we” to underwrite the legitimacy of shared public institutions.

The political nature of reconciliation and defining the problem of how a relation of enmity might be transformed into one of civic friendship is invested in President Mnangagwa and ZANU PF.

Reconciliation, on this account, entails a difficult mode of interaction between former enemies that seeks to enclose both within a common horizon of understanding while affirming the possibility of calling any such shared horizon into question.

We have seen the constitution of a political association that accommodates former enemies; political grounds for forgiveness; the collective responsibility of those implicated in state wrongs and; coming to terms with the past through remembrance of these wrongs.

We must realise that reconciliation is an aspiration that sustains politics by framing an encounter between enemies in which they might debate the possibility and terms of their association. Yet, we must also invoke politics to resist the tendency inherent in the logic of reconciliation to bring to a close what should remain open, incomplete, contestable. It should be born in mind that in conceiving reconciliation politically we must reverse the order of our moral thinking. It is a political mistake to presuppose a common moral community that must be restored between those alienated by past wrongs. Political reconciliation would never get off the ground if it required agreement on shared norms and the nature of wrongdoing in order to initiate the ‘return’ of the wrongdoers to community with those wronged.

Rather, it must begin with the constitution of a space for politics through the invocation of a “we” and proceed from this faith in a community that is not yet toward the possibility of a shared understanding of what went before.

ZANU PF has shown all that it is working in the best interest of Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa has shown that he is not self centred he is not selfish.

Now as we go into 2023 we need to look at maturity of leadership. So far no one compares with MNANGAGWA on forgiveness.

Through MNANGAGWA ZANU PF looks at you as “mwana wevhu” the child of the soil.

It now that we must open our eyes and vote for ZANU PF. ZANU PF has led by examples.

MNANGAGWA learns very fast his association with Zimbabwean Christians at all levels has humbled him and he sees everyone as us not them.

With his benevolence we are all Zimbabweans in our mother land.

ZANU PF has come from far but their humanity is present. There must never be a confusion. Vote ZANU PF for love for reconciliation and development. With Mnangagwa we will go far. Do not be left behind. Join ZANU PF today.

Even Jonathan Moyo is coming home. Who knows, Chamisa might be on his way to join ZANU PF. So is Mahere she might come back home very soon. You will be left alone in the CCC ZANU PF is living no one behind. It is not too late to join ZANU PF. Mnangagwa is calling you. He is saying, come let’s build Zimbabwe together. Iwe neni tine basa.

