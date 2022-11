T Freddy Makes Peace With Shinsoman

By James Gwati- Controversial and self-proclaimed prophet Tapiwa Freddy has made peace with Zimdance-hall chanter Shinso Man.

Shinso was bitter last week after T Freddy posted a video on social media singing one of the Zimdance-hall chanter’s hits, ” Handivasiye vanenyota” during his church service.

Rumours are that the two are planning to record a song together.

