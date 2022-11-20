Man Strips Naked In Front Of Own Mum

By A Correspondent- Being nak_ed in front of your mother is considered taboo in our African culture but this seems to have no meaning for Vusani Privilege Sibanda (37) of Sizinda suburb in Bulawayo who walks nak_ed in the presence of his mother.

And whenever his mother questions him he verbally and physically abuses her.

This was heard when the troubled mother Priscilla Sibanda applied for a protection order against her son.

In her affidavit she said: “Vusani Privilege Sibanda is troubling me because whenever he drinks beer he hurls insults at me and my grandchildren.

“He would order them to move out of the house. At times he walks nak_ed in front of me, and I’m now afraid that he would end up rap_ing me.”

Sibanda said whenever she tried to reprimand him he turned violent and bashed her while calling her a witch.

She said her son was also destroying property

The presiding magistrate Jeconia Prince Ncube granted the protection order in Sibanda’s favour.

The magistrate barred Vusani from assaulting and insulting his mother.

Vusani was also barred from ordering Sibanda’s grandchildren to vacate their family home.

-bmetro

