Carthage Eagles Frustrate Danes

Denmark were left to ponder a frustrating 2022 FIFA World Cup Group D opener as Tunisia earned a deserved point after a late VAR decision went in their favour.

When referee Cesar Ramos was asked to check an incident where Christian Eriksen’s corner hit the arm of Tunisia’s Yassine Meriah, the African side must have feared the worse.

But Ramos decided it did not merit a spot-kick and Tunisia, who have never qualified from the group stage, could celebrate a job well done.

They created the better first-half chances and Denmark were indebted to a brilliant save from goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to deny Issam Jebali from scoring.

The Danes improved after the break and Andreas Skov Olsen had a goal disallowed for offside before Andreas Cornelius somehow failed to score when he headed against a post.

But they could not find a breakthrough and must regroup before facing defending champions France on Friday, while Tunisia tackle Australia on Saturday, November 26.- Sporting News

