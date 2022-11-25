Gongeti Kills 11 Cattle

By- A long-distance coal-laden Botswana-registered haulage truck ploughed into eleven

herd of cattle and killed nine of them on the spot.

The incident happened near Halfway Hotel along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road on Wednesday night.

The truck was going towards Bulawayo and a herd of cattle that was crossing the road in Lupane’s Chimwara resettlement area.

The cattle belonged to four families, and according to Kusile Rural District Councillor for Chimwara Ward 25 Kawulani Muzamba, some of the victims lost all their cattle. Said Muzamba:

There was an accident where some people lost cattle which died following an accident that happened yesterday near Halfway Hotel.

The truck hit 11 cattle and nine died while two are in a bad condition and there is no hope for life for them.

Alois Tshuma lost three beasts and two were injured while Busani Nyathi lost one.

Jeffrey Ncube’s only two beasts died while Joshua Hlabangana had three of his cattle killed by the accident.

The councillor said the owners of the beasts ended up selling the meat and carcasses at giveaway prices to avoid further losses to wildlife scavengers and decomposition.

There were no human injuries or fatalities as a result of the accident. | CITE

