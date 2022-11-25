Massive Voter Registration In Kuwadzana

Tinashe Sambiri|

CCC change champion Richard Pamire is spearheading a massive voter registration campaign in Kuwadzana East, Harare.

On Monday Pamire took 22 new voters to ZEC for registration.

Pamire is determined to contribute immensely to the citizens victory .

“We took 22 young people to ZEC for voter registration.

We are following President Nelson Chamisa’s six million votes initiative.

We are heeding President Chamisa’s call for masisive voter registration and recruitment,” said Pamire

