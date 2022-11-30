Chillspot Speaks On Levels’ Leaked S*x Tape

By- The employers of Zimdancehall music producer, Tafadzwa Kadzimwe, A.K.A. DJ Levels Chillspot Records said they will comply with the authorities investigating a rape case against the producer.

A complaint has been lodged with the police over allegations the star record producer raped his former girlfriend.

The matter has been reported at Borrowdale Police Station where Levels (33) is facing rape charges.

His former girlfriend, Ashley “Shashl” Moyo (23) is alleging Levels raped her during the course of their relationship.

However, Levels’ handlers said they will not rely on social media reports in dealing with the issue.

“We cannot rely on social media speculation, we are still waiting to hear from the police.

“We will comply with the police once we have been approached,” said Levels’ legal representative.

The pair’s spectacular fallout has elicited in a flood of mixed reactions.

Levels and Shashl’s relationship appeared to have soured when the pair’s sex tape leaked over the weekend.

A number of celebrities have been fighting in Shashl’s corner.

Others are convinced Levels deliberately leaked the sex tape.

However, the saga took a new twist when it emerged Shashl has filed rape charges against Levels.

The docket has been circulating on social media with some people claiming the record producer was in hiding.

His legal representative cleared the air by saying they will comply with the authorities.

