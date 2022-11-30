Robbers Attack Kwekwe Fuel Station, Snatch US$500K

Spread the love

By- Armed robbers raided a service station along Parson Road in Kwekwe and got away with over US$ 582 500 and ZAR 58 400 cash.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the robbers were twelve. Reads the report:

The ZRP is investigating a case of armed robbery which occurred on 28/11/22 at around 0100 hours at a service station along Parson Road, Kwekwe.

Twelve unknown suspects armed with a pistol and an AK rifle tied the hands and legs of two security guards, who were on duty, with shoe laces before stealing a Dewalt drilling machine, US$ 582 540.00 and ZAR 58 430.00 cash which was in a table drawer and Chubb safe.

Police urged members of the public who might have information on the case to approach any nearest Police Station.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...