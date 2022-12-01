Man Kills Own Lover For Accepting US$5 From Side Lover

By A Correspondent- An Esigodini man appeared in court after he fatally stabbed his girlfriend for receiving US$5 from another man she was suspected to be having an affair with.

The man Mlungisi Vundla (49) kept the body in the house for two days and on the third day tried to commit suicide by drinking a pesticide before seeking help from a neighbour.

Vundla was not asked to plead when he appeared before Esigodini Magistrate, Ms Menelisi Linda facing a murder charge. He was remanded in custody to December 12.

Prosecuting, Ms Nokukhanya Moyo said Vundla allegedly killed his girlfriend Sithokozile Sibanda (39) on November 7.

“On 7 November Vundla had a misunderstanding with his girlfriend after she had received money from another man which she wanted to use as bus fare. This resulted in a misunderstanding and the accused person stabbed the now deceased with a sharp object in the stomach and she died,” she said.

Vundla kept the body in the house and on November 10 he attempted to commit suicide by drinking a pesticide. He went to a neighbour’s homestead to seek assistance which then brought the matter to light.

Vundla was ferried to the United Bulawayo Hospitals for treatment.

During the national launch of the 16 Days of Activism Against GBV last Friday, the Minister of Women Affairs, Community and Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni decried escalating violence against women and children.

She said from January to September 2022, 435 rap_e cases were reported and of these, 58 percent involved minors. She said a total of 959 s_3xual violence cases and 1 038 domestic violence cases were also reported during the period.

