Tomorrow is Chisi in most rural areas and our Mgwazo day. 2023 requires us to sacrifice everything and be with our rural citizens. Talk is cheap let’s be on the ground and campaign for our Presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa!! Let’s register more and Win Big!! pic.twitter.com/8S8UPusaW3— Chalton Hwende MP (@hwendec) December 1, 2022
