Zimbabwe has won the bid to host the 7th Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of Africa – CJCA congress in 2024, where at least 48 countries will gather in Victoria Falls.

Participants at the just-ended 6th CJCA congress held from November 22-24, 2022, in Rabat, Morocco nominated Zimbabwe as the host of the next congress.

The countries that were in the running, in this case, Gabon, and Mozambique withdrew in favour of Zimbabwe.

That followed a presentation by the head of the Constitutional Court of Zimbabwe, Honourable Chief Justice Luke Malaba, which highlighted the success story of Zimbabwe’s constitutional transformation and marketed Victoria Falls as one of the best tourism destinations in the world.

That is indeed a vote of confidence in Zimbabwe’s constitutional transformation and a recognition of the progressive programmes that the Judiciary of Zimbabwe is undertaking.

It is also set to boost the country’s tourism sector. After hosting the conference in 2024, Zimbabwe will assume the responsibility of chairing the organization for a period of two years.

CJCA has a membership of (48) African constitutional jurisdictions. It was created on 8 May 2011 at the headquarters of the Constitutional Council of Algeria.

Its purpose is federating the courts in charge of the review of constitutionality. It adopted African mechanisms of constitutional justice, in a continental space that allows them to participate in the field that is theirs.

It seeks to promote and disseminate universal values and principles of the rule of law, democracy and human rights as enshrined in the preamble of the Constitutive Act of the African Union and national constitutions.

Preparations for the major event have already started and members of the Judicial Service Commission are working to ensure a successful continental gathering.

