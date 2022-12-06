Schoolteacher Torments Opposition Members

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|An overzealous high school teacher is coordinating a terror campaign against CCC members in Bikita.

The teacher, Achford Moyo of Mukore High School, is reportedly terrorising CCC members.

“Achford Moyo a teacher at Mukore High school is leading a terror campaign against ccc members after the death of ZANU pf councillor Nathan Zeya Sibanda who was buried on Saturday in Bikita South ward 8.

Moyo and the other ZANU pf youth are now causing havoc in ward 8.

We are afraid our people are now sleeping in bushes because they fear their homes will be burnt by Moyo and his thugs,” a CCC official said.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...