Fear Of Political Violence And Intimidation Has An Effect On Household Income: Survey

Spread the love

Fear of political violence has an effect on household income and food security, a baseline survey conducted in Mashonaland East by Southern Africa Crisis Management Agency (SACMA) has revealed.

The survey presented to traditional leaders from Mutoko, Goromonzi and Marondera on Thursday noted that villagers in the area under study had no power to decide whether or not to attend political meetings due to fear of violence and this impacted on their livelihoods projects.

According to the baseline survey, 58 percent of respondents said political violence had an effect on their household income, 47 percent attributed it to shortage of capital and inputs while, 42 percent blamed loss of land.

Responding to the baseline survey, traditional leaders from the three districts said they lacked skills and capacity to promote peace as they derive their power through inheritance.

The traditional leaders also noted that they fear the ruling party which they believe wields power over their fate by virtue of being the government of the day.

“We run like little kids when directed by the ruling party, so we are under fear. We are threatened with loss of positions, loss of government support for example inputs and even eviction if we don’t comply to their needs and demands. The threat is severe and we have suffered victimization and survived death several times,” one of the traditional leaders said.

“We do not coerce people willingly, but out of fear. Whilst the communities think that we force them, the ruling party overrides us and we work under duress. We desperately need solutions out of this,” another traditional leader said.

They also noted that they require leadership and peace building training to be able to handle disputes and promote peace in their communities.

Traditional leaders further noted that distribution of inputs for government programs such as Pfumvudza also destabilized their communities as government always failed to meet its promise of giving every household 2 bags of fertilizer and seed.

The baseline survey is part of SACMA’s project which they are going to implement in Mashonaland East province titled Zimbabwe Mitigating Fear and Promoting Peace (ZMFPP).

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...