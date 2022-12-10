ZimEye
1/ The USD$5million which Wicknall Chivayo misappropriated is about ZWL$4 billion today which is 25.8% of the 2023 national budget apportioned to energy & power development yet he still walks scot free. The laws that we use are an ass, we need legal reforms …— Linda Tsungirirai Masarira (@lilomatic) December 9, 2022
2/…& restitution from Chivayo. Imagine that he found loopholes & poked holes in our legal system to evade paying back the usd5 million. We have a lot of "lacuna" within our legal framework system which need to be filled to avoid manipulation by unscrupulous businessmen.
— Linda Tsungirirai Masarira (@lilomatic) December 9, 2022
3/ Chivayo's actions prejudiced the whole nation, since the legal system failed maybe it is time we effect a citizen's arrest & recover our money. We can't allow the whole nation to suffer or held at ransom for 293 pairs of shoes. Wake up my fellow countrymen!— Linda Tsungirirai Masarira (@lilomatic) December 9, 2022
