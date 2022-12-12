Zanu PF Thugs In Fresh Farm Invasions

Spread the love

By-Emmerson Mnangagwa aligned Zanu PF thugs have formed yet another parallel structure, “Land for Economic Development (ED.

These Zanu PF supporters said they wanted to use their group to target land and give it to the party’s youths.

Land4ED founder and leader Blessing Togarepi on Sunday told NewsDay that the organisation will not allow government officials in the Lands ministry to deny them vacant land. Said Togarepi:

Land4ED is there to ensure that the youth have access to land for free. We have noted that ordinary citizens have challenges in accessing land, therefore, we are there to enhance the process.

What happens is that those who need the land must identify vacant pieces and confirm with the land office that, indeed, they are vacant.

We will then write land application letters to Provincial Affairs ministers, the district development coordinators who chair the land committees at the district level, and the District Development Fund offices.

If the land is vacant, they will have no excuse to deny the people who come to their offices. We will report them to the party (ZANU PF) or their senior government authorities.

We are aware that officials are sitting on their jobs giving excuses to deny the youth access to land.

So if they give those excuses, we will corner them. Let’s say they claim that they do not have fuel, we will provide the transport.

If they are engaged elsewhere, they should assign their subordinates to do the paperwork, because what we want is the land.

Land4ED is one of the several ZANU PF associate groups created in recent months in support of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s re-election bid.

The other ZANU PF affiliated groups include Young Pastors For ED, Teachers For ED, and MenBelievED, among others. | NewsDay

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...