Watch: Zanu PF Blames Robert Mugabe For Current Power Crisis

HARARE – State owned power company, Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority, says low water levels at the Kariba Dam are triggering the country’s current blackouts.

Zimbabwe’s main hydro plant is located at the Dam but that is not the only renewable energy plant affecting electricity generation.

The failure of ageing equipment at its Hwange Thermal Power Stations have also played a part.

Zanu-PF is laying the blame for the crisis squarely at former President Robert Mugabe’s feet.

However, the main opposition party, Citizens Coalition for Change, has done nothing to fix it.

For years Zimbabwe was also importing some of its electricity from neighboring South Africa, but the country is now also facing its energy crisis.- ENCA

