Mnangagwa Bribes Civil Servants With Solar Systems

By A Correspondent- Meanwhile, the government has announced that it is working on a scheme that will see civil servants receive solar systems as part of their non-monetary benefits.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana announced the development while responding to reports that only bigwigs will be shielded from the ongoing energy crisis through the scheme.

“Govt is working on a scheme to promote use of renewable energy(RE) through rolling out solar systems to ALL civil servants as a non-monetary benefit. It’s working on an international partner to manufacture the batteries and panels leveraging on our vast lithium deposits.

The idea is;

1- Promote the use of Renewable Energy.

2- Reduce burden on National Grid

3- Manufacture solar batteries in Zimbabwe so as to reduce their prices as we have the lithium in this country.

4- Create employment

5- The PSC cares for its employees,” said Mangwana.

