We Are Raring To Go-President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said citizens are ready to romp to victory in 2023.

On Friday President Chamisa held a crucial feedback meeting with CCC cluster members.

According to President Chamisa, the citizens’ project is unstoppable.

” RARING TO ROAR!! CCC Change Champions reps from across the country at our end of year ‘progress review’ meeting!

Excellent reports from our ground troops and change champions from across the country as we prepare for a Citizens Victory.

We will Win Big! The future is exciting..#fakapressure,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

