End Persecution Of Job Sikhala, Mnangagwa Told

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa is brewing trouble for himself by continuing to detain CCC deputy chairperson and MP Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala.

This was said by CCC youth taskforce spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma.

Chuma challenged Mr Mnangagwa to release Hon Sikhala with immediate effect.

The fearless CCC youth leader declared:

“The continued pre-trial detention of @JobSikhala1 by @edmnangagwa’s government is a criminal act. This is unacceptable!

Mnangagwa is brewing trouble for himself and stirring public anger.

This political persecution of Sikhala must end now!”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...