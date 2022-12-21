Mbappe Exposes Corruption In Cameroon Football

By James Gwati-French’s football star, Kylian Mbappe’s father, said that his son’s talent could have been eroded if he had accepted to pay a bribe to the Cameroon Football Federation.

The French football star’s father, who did not mention the name of the CFF official who solicited a bribe for Kylian to play for the Cameroon National team, said corruption was killing football in Africa.

Below are Mr Mbappe’s comments posted on https://www.facebook.com/FULsportmail:

“At first, I wanted my son to play for Cameroon but, someone at the Cameroon Football Federation charged a sum of money that I didn’t have to make him play. The French didn’t charge anything.”

Can you now see how terrible corruption has affected Africa! Imagine all the stars African nations would have had if they didn’t ask players to bring money before selecting them to play. I am ashamed!

Don’t ever blame any player of African origin for playing for and European nation. Embolo was asked for bribe but he didn’t have money so he went to play for Switzerland and then he scored against Cameroon and Africans came out to curse him! For refusing to pay bribe!

I can beat my chest and tell you if Ronaldo and Messi were in Nigeria they would be hawking because obviously no one would let them play for Nigeria.

We have lost many big names due to corruption in Africa. Until we stop corruption in football trust me: AFRICAN COUNTRY WILL EVER WIN THE WORLD CUP

