SA Slay Queen Rocks Harare

By-South African slay queen, and disc jockey Cyan Boujee is currently in Zimbabwe and has the time of her life.

The curvy spinner touched down in the neighbouring country on 28 December for a performance at Pabloz, an exclusive club in the capital.

The event she hosted and performed at was called Belair All-White Champagne Party.

Cyan touched down in Zim on Wednesday, looking simple but trendy. With no makeup on, she had a Gucci bucket hat, lime green tees, and grey leggings that accentuated her shapely figure. She also had lime Air Jordan 1 trainers to match the t-shirt.

She quickly dashed to the Harare International Conference Centre where she had a change of clothes and did not look hot.

Cyan Boujee rocked a skimpy brown dress that illustrated her stunning body and gave people a glimpse of her thick behind as it was transparent. A brown bra and panties concealed the intimate details of her body inside the see-through dress.

She complimented her look with brown, glittering high-heeled platform shoes.

She performed her deejay set and rocked the crowd at Pabloz with Amapiano hits before she left the deck and partied.

Cyan was chilling in the VIP section with one Mwarianesu Chikukwa, who must be one of the organisers of the event. The two got cosy, sharing shots and puffing shisha.

On Thursday, 29 December, Cyan decided to rest and soak in the Zimbabwean sun as she went swimming oozing hotness at the Harare International Conference Centre.

The slay queen a blue swimming costume and accessorised her look with sunglasses.

Later on, she went to a local Harare shop selling Zimbabwe-branded memorabilia and accessories, including hats, key holders, bracelets, and necklaces.

This was the first time Cyan Boujee was a club host and performed in Zimbabwe.

The slay queen burst intop instant fame in South Africa after an interview on Podcast And Chill, where she revealed that she was once in a relationship where she would get an R50 000 weekly allowance.

