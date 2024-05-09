Robbers Raid Harare School, Make Off With Cash

By A Correspondent| ZimEye

In a daring daylight robbery that sent shockwaves through the community, six armed suspects raided Warren Park Primary School this morning, targeting parents as they queued to pay their children’s school fees on opening day.

According to reports from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the armed assailants stormed the school premises, brandishing weapons and terrorizing both staff and parents.

In a matter of minutes, they made off with a substantial sum of US$1,481.00 in cash, leaving a trail of fear and uncertainty in their wake.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case of robbery which took place at Warren Park Primary School this morning when six armed suspects raided the school as parents were paying their school fees,” stated the ZRP in a press release issued shortly after the incident.

As authorities intensify efforts to apprehend the perpetrators, the ZRP has issued a stern warning to school authorities to bolster security measures and remain vigilant during peak times of financial transactions.

In light of this brazen attack, parents are urged to exercise caution and explore alternative methods of fee payment to mitigate the risk of similar incidents occurring in the future.

“The ZRP urges school authorities to increase security and be alert as parents pay school fees. Where possible, parents are encouraged to deposit their fees through financial institutions to curb armed robbery cases,” emphasized the ZRP, underscoring the importance of proactive measures in safeguarding the well-being of students, staff, and parents alike.

As the investigation unfolds, the community remains on edge, grappling with the unsettling reality of violence infiltrating the sanctity of educational institutions.

In the face of adversity, resilience and solidarity emerge as indispensable tools in the collective effort to combat crime and ensure the safety of all members of society.

