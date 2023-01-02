Police Release Names Of Masvingo Bus Disaster Victims

By-The Police (ZRP) has announced the names of people who died in an Inter Africa bus accident on New Year’s eve.

Three people died on the spot when the bus veered off the road and ran over them in Masvingo on New Year’s Eve.

ZRP Masvingo provincial spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa told ZBC News that the deceased are:

1). Mary Gomo (43) from Chihanya village of Zaka;

2). Margaret Chidari (43) and

3). Chelsea Tanatswa Chidari (4) from Fambai Village, Chief Nhema area in Zaka.

The Harare-bound Inter Africa bus veered off the road and hit them at the Nyagambu area near Nhema Clinic in Zaka and killed the three pedestrians on the spot.

The accident is said to have occurred on Saturday morning.

