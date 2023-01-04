BREAKING…. Another Chamisa Top Aide Arrested

By James Gwati- Authorities in Harare have arrested CCC senior member and former Harare mayor Herbert Gomba.

According to the CCC spokesperson, Fadzayi Maherethe Harare Ward 27 Councillor (CCC) was arrested this morning at a residents meeting.

Gomba was scheduled to unveil new community boreholes and hear residents’ concerns and feedback.

Mahere tweeted:

Ward 27 CCC Councillor Herbert Gomba has been arrested by Southerton Police at a residents’ meeting where he was scheduled to unveil new community boreholes as well as hear the concerns and feedback of residents. Our lawyers have been despatched to attend to him.

Gomba was arrested in March last year on allegations of perjury and transmitting a declaration form that had false information.

