Nakamba Problems Continue

Aston Villa have been linked with a new central midfielder in this transfer window.

According to Mirror, the Birmingham-based club is looking to make a surprise move for Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny.

The report claims that Emery wants his club to make a bid for Elneny in the region of £6m.

The Egyptian midfielder is into the final six months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium though the Gunners have the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

The proposed signing of the Egyptian could push Marvelous Nakamba down the pecking order.

Nakamba hasn’t played a competitive game this season and sometimes is dropped from the matchday squad.

Meanwhile, Villa are also said to have identified Juventus central midfielder Winston McKennie as another target to reinforce the midfield department.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

