CID Officer Guns Down Top Cop, Civilians

By- A, a former member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID), has shot dead a senior police officer and civilians in Wedza.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana announced:

Police are pursuing a former CID officer J Muvhevhi driving a Toyota Allion Reg AFW 7641 who allegedly fatally shot 3 people dead and critically injured a 4th. He is said to have gone to a religious shrine where he was given an adverse prophecy and went berserk.

The police also produced a statement earlier saying the suspect went to an apostolic sect church gathering in Wedza today at 1430 hours and fatally shot dead a prophet who was at the shrine.

J Muvhevhi

He then pounced on police officers who had reacted to the shooting and suddenly shot dead Officer in Charge Wedza and another policeman (who is critically injured).

The suspect drove his vehicle and went to Mukamba Business Centre where he shot another person dead and drove away. The suspect is currently on the run and the public is urged to approach him with extreme caution.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged members of the public to report at any nearest police station possible location of the suspect or contact the National Complaints Desk number 0242 703631 or WhatsApp number 0712800197 or Mashonaland East Operations number 06523 20581.

