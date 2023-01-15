DJ Fantan’s Wife Taken Over By Another Man

By James Gwati-Zimdancehall, music producer and DJ Fantan’s ex-wife Gamuchirai Nemukuyu has found a new lover.

Gamu posted pictures on her social media platforms with his new man a few months after she broke up with Fantan, whose real name is Arnold Kamudyariwa.

The Chill Spot Boss had allegedly abandoned her and married his “Small House” Vimbai Mponda.

Last week, Fantan, made headlines for supporting the state and bashing Winky D for releasing an album that speaks truth to power.

The public condemned his anti-Gaffa utterances.

