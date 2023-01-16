BREAKING: Footage Of Jaison Muvhevhi Allegedly Being Arrested

footage of triple murder suspect, Jaison Muvhevhi supposedly being arrested. MORE TO FOLLOW pic.twitter.com/zuPX5ISo07 — ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 16, 2023

The on the run former CID officer, Jaison Muvhevhi, has been arrested.

The man, suspected of gunning down three people in Wedza last week Friday has been arrested this morning in Mozambique.

Footage in ZimEye’s possession shows the moments officers in the neighbouring country apprehended the man. In the footage, the man is seen battling officers while screaming out over the manner of handcuffing he is being administered. This is just as Mozambican Shona is heard being communicated around the dramatic moment.

The ex cop, said to be a gold dealer, killed an apostolic sect prophet in cold blood during preaching in front of congregants.

He also fatally shot the Officer-in-Charge of Wedza police station, Inspector Maxwell Hove and a male bartender. Another police officer was seriously injured.

His luck has ran out this morning after he was arrested by police in Mozambique who were working with their Zimbabwean counterparts. Muvhevhi was arrested in Manica Province, just a few minutes after crossing into the neighbouring country. Sources close to the investigations have confirmed the arrests and efforts are being made to bring him back into the country. A team of officers have since been deployed to the neighbouring country. – state media/ additional reporting …..

