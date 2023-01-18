ZimEye
MUTOKOThere was a bus accident at Bondamakara along Nyamapanda highway yesterday which claimed the life of the bus conductor leaving other passengers injured. The bus hit a tipper truck while allegedly racing another bus. Mutoko public are complaining about these reckless races. pic.twitter.com/Rlh5gVVPKS— Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) January 18, 2023
