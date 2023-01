Mbeu (31) Dumps Wife, For His 44-Year Old Manageress

By Entertainment Reporter- Celebrated young Jazz musician Ashton ‘Mbeu’ Nyahora (31) has married his 44-year-old business partner.

The late Oliver Mtukudzi mentored musician got married to his manageress, Faith Mushami, recently after dating for a long-time.

Faith Mushami

Mbeu made headlines in 2017 after breaking up with his wife Praise Chipungu.

Chipungu accused Faith of breaking her marriage with the talented musician.

